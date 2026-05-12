Cargo Theft Bill Championed by Trucking Industry Passes House

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations applauded the U.S. House of Representatives for voting to pass the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act (CORCA).

CORCA is bipartisan legislation that would establish a unified, federal response to the growing threat of cargo theft perpetrated by criminals who often operate across state and international borders. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration before being sent to the President to be signed into law.

This major development is the result of months of advocacy led by ATA, including multiple congressional hearings where members of the Federation served as key witnesses. Most recently, ATA President & CEO Chris Spear testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee to urge lawmakers to support CORCA. Shortly after that hearing, the House Judiciary Committee passed the bill unanimously. Additionally, Spear met directly with the sponsors of CORCA and leadership in both the House and Senate to convey ATA's support for the bill and develop a strategy to get it across the finish line.

"The House's passage of CORCA represents a pivotal moment in ATA's fight to protect drivers, freight, and the integrity of our supply chain," said ATA President & CEO Chris Spear. "Cargo thieves are stealing $18 million every day from the trucking industry, and motor carriers and consumers pay the price. CORCA will give our industry and law enforcement the tools we need to fight back against highly organized, technologically advanced cargo theft rings, which are often orchestrated by transnational criminal groups. Reps. David Joyce and Susie Lee deserve enormous credit for their bipartisan leadership of this critical legislation, and we thank their colleagues for voting in support."

Cargo theft is becoming increasingly prevalent and high-tech, and it often originates overseas. The American Transportation Research Institute calculated that cargo theft is costing the trucking industry over $18 million per day. Strategic theft, a category of crime that uses deception, identity theft, and fraudulent documentation to divert freight, has surged by 1,500% since 2021 according to CargoNet. Ninety percent of motor carriers are small businesses operating 10 trucks or fewer, and they are under enormous strain to counter these technologically advanced adversaries. The transnational aspect of cargo theft also poses a national security threat. The proceeds from stolen goods finance other criminal activities, including drug trafficking, organized crime, and even potentially terrorism.

Introduced by a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers last year and now cosponsored by approximately half of both the House and Senate, CORCA would help law enforcement connect the dots by enhancing legal frameworks; improving enforcement capabilities; and fostering coordination among federal, state, and local agencies. The Department of Homeland Security would be tasked with leading a cohesive national response to cargo theft.

SOURCE American Trucking Associations