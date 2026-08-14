Trucking Industry Crowns 2026 National Truck Driving Champion

UPS professional driver earned the prestigious title of Grand Champion

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations proclaimed Miguel Corral, a professional driver with UPS, the Bendix Grand Champion at the 2026 National Truck Driving & Step Van Championships.

Corral, who resides in Indiana and secured his berth to nationals at the Illinois State Truck Driving Championship, emerged victorious from a field of 429 elite competitors representing trucking companies of every size from across the country. Competitors qualified for the national championship after advancing through rigorous state truck driving championships.

Miguel Corral receives Bendix Grand Champion Award

"Miguel's performance reflects a simple truth: safe roads begin with highly trained, highly qualified professional drivers," said American Trucking Associations President & CEO Chris Spear. "The National Truck Driving Championships celebrate the very best among them, and this year's champion has earned a place among the industry's finest. We congratulate Miguel on this extraordinary accomplishment and thank all of this year's competitors for setting an example of professionalism and safety for the entire nation."

ATA's National Truck Driving & Step Van Championships took place from August 11-14 in Pittsburgh. The competitors—who hold a combined total of nearly 775 million accident-free miles accumulated during their careers—hailed from 49 states and represented 55 motor carriers. Over the past four days, the drivers competed in a variety of events designed to measure their driving prowess, industry knowledge, and dedication to safety.

FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs attended the event and joined ATA in recognizing the competitors whose dedication to safe driving has made the National Truck Driving Championships the premier showcase of professional excellence in trucking.

"Congratulations to this year's winners, and to all the professional drivers who worked hard to earn their spot here," said Derek D. Barrs, Administrator, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. "The skill, focus, and commitment to safety we see in these championships are a great reminder of what professional drivers do every day to keep our roads safe and our supply chain moving. FMCSA is proud to recognize these champions and grateful to all the drivers out there who put safety first, mile after mile."

In addition to taking home the Bendix Grand Champion award, Corral placed first in the 4-axle vehicle class. Corral is a veteran of the National Truck Driving Championships, clinching first place in the twins division in 2018 and second place in the 4-axle division in 2022. A resident of Crown Point, Indiana, he has more than 1.4 million safe driving miles under his belt in a career spanning almost three decades.

"For nearly 90 years, the National Truck Driving Championships have showcased the professionalism, skill, and dedication that define America's trucking workforce, and this year's competition once again raised the bar," said Greg Hodgen, Chairman of American Trucking Associations and CEO of Groendyke Transport, Inc. "Congratulations to Miguel on earning the title of 2026 Bendix Grand Champion and to all of this year's competitors and champions who demonstrated an unwavering commitment to safety and excellence. I also extend my gratitude to the volunteers, organizers, and state associations whose hard work and dedication make this extraordinary event possible every year."

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.

SOURCE American Trucking Associations