ATA Celebrates Efforts of Professional Drivers During 2020 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, along with thousands of its members and partners, the American Trucking Associations begins its weeklong celebration of America's 3.6 million professional truck drivers in honor of 2020 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Along with ACT 1, ATA is excited to share the official #NTDAW2020 video. We use National Truck Driver Appreciation Week to celebrate the 3.6 million professional truck drivers all across the country! #ThankATrucker

"The critical impact and service of the professional men and women behind the wheel who drive our economy forward every day can never be understated," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "National Truck Driver Appreciation week provides a chance for America to honor and thank these national heroes, let them know how much we appreciate them, and tell their remarkable stories. On behalf of the American Trucking Associations, we all are honored to take this time to recognize these extraordinary men and women."

Celebrated annually, NTDAW gives the trucking industry a formal opportunity to recognize and show gratitude for the importance, sacrifice and contributions made by professional truck drivers across the nation, who safely and securely transport over 70% of America's total freight every year. More than 80% of U.S. communities rely exclusively on truck drivers to deliver their goods and products, allowing rural communities to enjoy the same modern comforts as metropolitan areas.

This year, NTDAW is being celebrated September 13-19 virtually due to the challenges of COVID-19. While in previous years, award presentations, barbecues and other gatherings were common NTDAW activities, this year's events – in partnership with ATA – will feature promotions and celebrations hosted and sponsored by large and small motor carriers, state trucking associations, trucking industry-related companies, and America's Road Team Captains. Please visit the ATA official NTDAW website for more information and resources relating to the driver appreciation events.

The ongoing COVID pandemic gives this year's celebration special meaning – as professional drivers have truly delivered for the country in their work to keep our communities supplied and economy moving forward. During the pandemic, we have seen a growing public recognition of the importance of America's truck drivers. From children on the side of the road waving "I Heart Trucks" signs, to the President of the United States on the White House lawn, people everywhere have gone above and beyond to thank the men and women behind the wheel.

"There isn't an American in any community today that isn't impacted by the work of professional truck drivers," said ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, president of president of Triple G Express and Southeastern Motor Freight, New Orleans, Louisiana. "America's truck drivers provide for our families and uplift our country, often in the face of immense obstacles, and their efforts must never be taken for granted. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every driver for the important work they do, and encourage all Americans to do the same."

