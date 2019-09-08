ATA Celebrates the Start of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as millions of Americans turn their attention to the start of the professional football season, American Trucking Associations kicked off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week to celebrate the trucking industry's 3.5 million professional truck drivers who make tailgates, barbecues and football games possible.

"Truck drivers play a critical role in the nation's economy and deserve the recognition that this week brings," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Beyond delivering office supplies, building materials and school books, truck drivers deliver the tailgate essentials and festive fall favorites that make this time of year so enjoyable."

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, September 8-14, provides the trucking industry an opportunity to formally recognize the efforts of professional truck drivers. State trucking associations, industry suppliers and motor carriers of all sizes are set to host appreciation events for the men and women who safely deliver 71.4% of the country's total freight tonnage.

More than 80% of U.S. communities rely exclusively on truck drivers to deliver their goods and commodities – allowing the nation's rural communities access to modern comforts.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week activities are taking place from coast to coast with hundreds of companies hosting special events to celebrate their professional truck drivers. Throughout the week, motor carriers are hosting safety award presentations, family gatherings, cookouts and giveaways for trucking's safe and professional men and women.

ATA is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with Trucking Day at Nationals Park Friday, September 13. During pregame ceremonies, ATA will publicly recognize the 2018 National Truck Driver of the Year David Boyer of ABF Freight, the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships Bendix Grand Champion Scott Woodrome of FedEx Freight, the National Tank Truck Driver of the Year Barbara Herman from K-Limited Carrier, and other notable achievements in the trucking industry from the past year. Professional truck driver Dion Saiz of FedEx Freight will perform the national anthem prior to the division rivalry game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals.

"This is one of the industry's proudest weeks because our well-deserving drivers get to receive praise from the general public, media and lawmakers," said ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle's Transportation. "If you see a truck driver this week, please make sure to thank him or her for their safe contributions to our country and economy."

ATA encourages the trucking industry to engage their local communities in this week's salute to truck drivers. Elected officials, business leaders, members of the media and students can all benefit from a better understanding of the important work that highly-trained truck drivers do in safely delivering the economy each day. Highway safety is dramatically improved when the motoring public accommodates truck drivers by providing plenty of space to maneuver, staying out of truck blind spots, and avoiding distractions.

The ATA official NTDAW site offers a collection of resources to enhance driver appreciation events. The content provided by ATA enables passionate industry professionals to engage their communities in this important week. These resources improve the image of the professional truck driver and demonstrate public support for the challenging work that drivers do each day.

