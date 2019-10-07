ATA Congratulates 2019 EPA SmartWay Excellence Award Winners

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations congratulated 29 member fleets and shippers for winning SmartWay Excellence Awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"Over the past 15 years, the U.S. EPA's SmartWay Transportation Partnership has provided the tools and information for thousands of companies to create leaner, more efficient supply chains," said EPA's Director of the Office of Transportation and Air Quality Sarah Dunham. "This year, EPA is recognizing 72 companies with SmartWay Excellence Awards for outstanding environmental achievements and leadership in goods movement. These truck carriers, shippers, and third party logistics providers are leading the industry and showing that it is possible to move more goods using less fuel, resulting in fewer emissions and air pollutants while also reducing costs and conserving energy."

"EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a perfect example of the business community and government working together to address a significant challenge," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "ATA is proud that so many of our members not only participate in this program, but that so many of them are honored for that participation with a SmartWay Excellence Award.

The ATA members honored with SmartWay Excellence Awards are:

ABF Freight System Inc.

C.R. England Inc.

Contract Transportation Systems Co.

CRST Dedicated Services Inc.

CRST Expedited Inc.

Doug Andrus Distributing LLC

Duncan and Son Lines Inc.

Fortune Transportation

Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP

Hirschbach Motor Lines

Hub Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

McFarland Truck Lines Inc.

Meijer

Meijer Logistics LLC

Mesilla Valley Transportation

Michelin North America Inc.

Nussbaum Transportation Services Inc.

Nu-Way Transportation Services Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

OutWest Express LLC

Roehl Transport Inc.

Ruan Transportation Management Systems Inc.

Southeast Transportation Systems Inc.

Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona LLC

Trinity Logistics Group Inc.

Walmart Transportation LLC

Werner Enterprises

Woody Bogler Trucking Company

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible to protect public health and reduce emissions. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and freight efficiency through SmartWay provides for a more sustainable and competitive business environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 119 million metric tons of harmful air pollution, while saving 249 million barrels of oil and $33.4 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 16 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

For more information about SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

