ATA Engineering Opens New Office in Boston, MA

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATA Engineering Inc., (ATA) a leading provider of innovative, high-value analysis- and test-driven engineering design solutions for over two decades, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest office in Boston, Massachusetts!

This latest expansion marks a significant milestone in ATA's journey to provide innovative engineering solutions and unparalleled service to clients nationwide. The Boston office, located in the suburb of Beverly, will serve as a hub to support customers and their most advanced projects by fostering collaboration and innovation in one of the most vibrant and tech-forward cities in the world.

Why Boston?

Boston is renowned for its rich history, world-class academic institutions, and thriving tech and engineering sectors. By establishing a presence in this dynamic city, ATA aims to provide lifelong career opportunities for the incredible local talent force and build robust relationships with the region's universities, industries, and communities, while providing convenient, close-at-hand support to east coast customers.

How will this impact ATA's clients?

With an established presence in Boston, ATA's valued clients and prospects will experience:

Enhanced accessibility of staff support in the northeast.

Increased capacity for managing new and ongoing projects.

Additional agility for delivering timely and customized engineering solutions.

And many more benefits that will leverage the power of proximity to aid the success of clients and partners.

ATA's President, Mr. Josh Davis, offers his perspective on the recent opening of the new office:

"In many ways, opening an ATA Engineering office in Boston is something of a homecoming for us. I am one of many of our employee-owners who trace their engineering and educational roots back to the area, so we've found starting operations at this location and the prospect of welcoming new people joining us here to be organic and exhilarating. I have to share my amazement at, and gratitude for, the effort put in by our team to make this office a reality and the interest already shown by our local customers, universities, and collaborators. We anticipate some really extraordinary things to come from having an ATA presence in New England."

ATA is excited to welcome clients at its newest office in Boston and for local team members to be in close proximity to the organizations that they serve. Company-wide, ATA's employee-owners are eager to continue pushing the boundaries of engineering excellence to drive innovation forward in a new city.

New Office Location:

ATA Engineering, Inc

500 Cummings Center, Suite 6475

Beverly, MA 01915

Stay tuned for more updates and events as the team settles into its new home in Boston!

For more information, please email ATA Engineering at [email protected] or submit a project inquiry online at https://www.ata-e.com/project-inquiry/

SOURCE ATA Engineering, Inc.