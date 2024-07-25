ATA Engineering Strengthens Midwest Presence with New Office in Wisconsin's Capital City

MADISON, Wis., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATA Engineering, Inc. (ATA), renowned for its innovative and high-value analysis- and test-driven engineering design solutions for over two decades, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest office in Madison, Wisconsin! This latest expansion, following last month's opening of the company's Boston office, represents another pivotal step in ATA's mission to deliver exceptional engineering services nationwide. With a strong existing customer base and consistent recruitment in the Midwest, ATA is excited to strengthen its local presence and enhance the delivery of best-in-class engineering services and software capabilities to the area.

Strategic Growth in a Thriving City

The Madison office, located in the suburb of Middleton, offers a strategic location with improved access to existing and promising new customers, as well as a local connection to one of ATA's prominent recruiting schools—the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Centrally located in the Midwest, this new office enhances ATA's ability to provide convenient, close-at-hand support for resident customers, enabling the delivery of timely, customized engineering solutions with on-site accessibility. Madison's collaborative business environment, supported by academia, industry, and government, makes it a captivating location for ATA. The robust manufacturing and industry client base, coupled with a burgeoning tech scene, presents an ideal opportunity for ATA to cultivate growth within these dynamic engineering communities.

As a part of ATA Engineering's mission to ensure customer success, the company prioritizes passionate, expert, multidisciplinary teams by recruiting, developing, and retaining a remarkable staff with the skills to overcome the most complex engineering challenges for clients. Given ATA's strong ties to the community, with nearly 1 in 10 of current employee-owners having attended UW-Madison, this added location presents a new option for current and future team members and their families who are drawn to the region.

ATA's President, Mr. Josh Davis, shares his perspective on the recent opening of the Madison office:

"We are excited to plant the ATA flag in Wisconsin and establish a permanent presence in the Midwest. Our customers have long encouraged us to fill this gap in our geographic coverage, and several of our employee-owners have already leaped at the opportunity to join this new office. We now have at least two locations in each of the continental US time zones!"

New Office Location:

ATA Engineering, Inc.

1350 Deming Way, Suite 250

Middleton, WI 53562

ATA Engineering, Inc. is committed to cultivating a culture of innovation and excellence, ensuring that its clients receive exceptional care and support in achieving their project goals. The new Madison office is a testament to the company's growth and dedication to providing top-tier engineering services to clients across the country.

The ATA team is excited to plant roots in Madison and explore new opportunities with the local community!

For more information, please email ATA Engineering at [email protected] or submit a project inquiry online at https://www.ata-e.com/project-inquiry/

About ATA Engineering, Inc.:

ATA Engineering, Inc. is a leading provider of high-value analysis- and test-driven engineering design solutions. With a focus on innovation, quality, and client satisfaction, ATA delivers comprehensive engineering services that meet the diverse needs of industries ranging from aerospace and defense to commercial products and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.ata-e.com/

Follow ATA Engineering:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | X | YouTube

SOURCE ATA Engineering, Inc.