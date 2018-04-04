ATA Hires Horvath as New Director of Safety Policy

ARLINGTON, Va., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations announced the organization has hired Dan Horvath as its new director of safety policy.

"ATA is a safety-first organization, and having Dan on board will allow us to maintain our position as the leading voice advocating for the safety of the trucking industry," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Dan has a wealth of experience with highway safety issues and we are happy that he is part of the ATA team."

Dan Horvath

Horvath, a 2017 LEAD ATA graduate, comes to ATA after more than five years as the director of compliance and safety at TransForce Inc. – a national provider of workforce solutions for the commercial transportation industry and safety compliance consulting.

"I've spent my professional career working in commercial vehicle and highway safety, so I'm excited to bring that experience to ATA to help this industry and our members improve upon trucking's already impressive safety record," Horvath said. "ATA has always been a strong voice for safety and I'm delighted that I now get to be a part of that."

"Safety is critical to the work we do at ATA, and having Dan's perspective as someone who has lived with these rules and created a safety culture in the field will be of vital importance to us," said ATA Executive Vice President for Advocacy Bill Sullivan.

In addition to TransForce, Horvath has also been a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration auditor, examining new commercial carriers and spent several years in the operations and safety department at Mlaker Transportation Inc., a Pennsylvania-based motor coach company.

Horvath has a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown.

