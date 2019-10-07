ATA Honors 12 Federation Executives for Service to Industry

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations honored 12 state trucking and conference executives for their notable service to the industry during ATA's annual Management Conference & Exhibition.

"Our association is strong because of the hard work of leaders like these," said incoming ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express Inc. "These men and women do remarkable work on behalf of ATA and the entire trucking industry, and it is our privilege to recognize them here at MCE."

This year, ATA honored 12 executives with a combined 165 years of experience at today's general session. Those executives were:

Shannon Newton , President, Arkansas Trucking Association; Shawn Yadon , CEO, California Trucking Association; M. Lee Derrickson , executive director, Delaware Motor Transport Association; Ken Armstrong , president & CEO, Florida Trucking Association; Hal Miller , president, Mississippi Trucking Association; and Neal Kedzie , president, Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, were recognized for five years of service.

, President, Arkansas Trucking Association; , CEO, California Trucking Association; M. , executive director, Delaware Motor Transport Association; , president & CEO, Florida Trucking Association; , president, Mississippi Trucking Association; and , president, Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, were recognized for five years of service. Louis Campion , president & CEO, Maryland Motor Truck Association, for 10 years of service;

, president & CEO, Maryland Motor Truck Association, for 10 years of service; David Huneryager , president & CEO, Tennessee Trucking Association; and Robert Sculley , executive director, Vermont Truck & Bus Association, for 15 years of service;

, president & CEO, Tennessee Trucking Association; and , executive director, Vermont Truck & Bus Association, for 15 years of service; Robert J. Sculley , president, New Hampshire Motor Transport Association; and Dale Bennett , president & CEO, Virginia Trucking Association, for 30 years of service;

, president, New Hampshire Motor Transport Association; and , president & CEO, Virginia Trucking Association, for 30 years of service; And Robert Farrell , executive director of the Automobile Carriers Conference, was recognized for 35 years of service.

"Trucking is an industry that is all about service, and these men and women have demonstrated that admirably with their work as part of our Federation," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Our industry is increasingly at the mercy of a federal government paralyzed by inaction and state governments rushing to fill the void. So now more than ever, we rely on our state and conference executives to represent our industry, and these 12 individuals have done that to great effect."

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

