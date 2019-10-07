ATA Honors Rhode Island's Chris Maxwell with President's TAEC Award

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rhode Island Trucking Association President and CEO Chris Maxwell was named the 18th recipient of the American Trucking Associations' President's Trucking Association Executives Council Leadership Award during ATA's 86th Management Conference and Exhibition.

"It is an honor to recognize someone who, in a relatively short time, has become an incredibly active state executive and leading voice on one of our industry's most pressing issues: tolling," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Chris is relentless and has put his heart and soul into fighting tolling. He has worked hand in glove with ATA and our Litigation Center, bringing together many stakeholders in his state to join the battle, and energizing and deploying his membership to do the same."

Maxwell joined the Rhode Island Trucking Association in 2011 after more than two decades of service in the trucking industry. In his time as RITA CEO, he was been a staunch advocate for the industry, highlighted by his efforts to turn back Rhode Island's truck-only toll scheme.

The Trucking Association Executives Council is comprised of staff executives of state trucking associations and conferences affiliated with the American Trucking Associations. TAEC serves to promote the trucking industry; contribute to the improvement of the associations and organizations established to serve the trucking industry; and advance the professional stature and capabilities of the managers and executives of such associations.

The President's TAEC Leadership Award was created in 2002 by ATA to honor a state trucking association leader and to create an enduring legacy for that leader and for the industry. The award comes with a $10,000 grant for a non-profit 501(c)(3) trucking education or research organization chosen by Newton.

"Chris' tireless work is an example for all state executives in our Federation," said incoming ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express Inc. "His efforts have drawn notice not just within trucking, but among leaders in Rhode Island who now know just how formidable our industry is. His energy is an inspiration to all us in the ATA Federation."

Past winners of the award are: Shannon Newton of Arkansas, Shawn Yadon of California, Brenda Neville of Iowa, John Esparza of Texas, Kendra Hems of New York, Mike Riley of Connecticut, Rick Todd of South Carolina, George Burruss of Missouri, Karen Rasmussen of Arizona, Jim Runk of Pennsylvania, Tom Howells of Wisconsin, John Hausladen of Minnesota, Dale Hanington of Maine, Larry Davis of Ohio, Dale Bennett of Virginia, Cathy Gautreaux of Louisiana and Dave Huneryager of Tennessee.

