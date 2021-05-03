ATA Launches "Battle of the States" National Truck Driving Championship

ARLINGTON, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations called for the nation's safest and most professional truck drivers to participate in the 2021 National Battle of the States: Virtual Truck Driving Championships.

"Our industry has braved the front-line, providing essential services and delivering goods to American households throughout the nation in the fight against COVID-19. It's yet another reason to celebrate our industry heroes – truck drivers," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "The National Battle of the States: Virtual Truck Driving Championships will provide our industry an opportunity to recognize the best of the best in our industry."

The event will begin on July 31 with state-level trivia contests based on Facts for Drivers, federal and state laws, state trucking history and culture. That leads into the national competition that takes place on August 14 with the National Battle of the States.

"NTDC is annually one of the highlights of the ATA calendar, and we are very happy to bring the 'Super Bowl of Safety' back in this virtual format," Spear said.

For more information on how to qualify for the National Battle of the States: Virtual Truck Driving Championships, visit BattleofTheStates.trucking.org.

