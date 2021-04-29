ATA Launches ProMover Certification Program

ARLINGTON, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations announced the launch of ProMover – a certification for moving companies. The program will provide a space for consumers to choose a certified professional and responsible moving company with confidence. The new program comes as ATA launches a new online resource center for consumers preparing to move.

"We are launching ProMover so consumers can be assured they are choosing a mover dedicated to safely and professionally handling their most prized possessions," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "ATA has made a commitment to the moving industry, and the ProMover program is a demonstration of that commitment – not just to moving companies, but to consumers."

Carriers wishing to get ProMover certified, will commit to exceeding a number of ethical and professional standards, subject to annual review.

"For many people, moving is a very stressful time," said ATA Moving and Storage Conference Chairman Marc Rogers, president and CEO of UniGroup. "Some of that stress can be relieved by selecting a company certified by ProMover, knowing they have picked a reputable, ethical and professional company to handle their move."

In addition to ProMover, ATA is also launching moving.org, a one-stop shop for consumers looking for information selecting a mover, what to do if they've been subjected to fraud by a moving company and handy tips on how best to move.

"Spring and summer are among the busiest times to move," Rogers said. "The new moving.org website, coupled with the new ProMover certification program, will help people make informed decisions about moving."

To find advice and tips about how to choose a mover and other moving tips, visit moving.org.

To apply for ProMover certification click here.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter, Facebook, or at Trucking Moves America Forward.

The ATA Moving & Storage Conference is the leading national organization representing household good moving companies and industry suppliers, as well as various state moving and storage associations. The Conference sets household goods government affairs policy positions on Capitol Hill, promotes industry unity and provides a forum for intra-industry debate and collaboration. The Conference also serves as the leading educator and partner to moving and storage consumers worldwide.

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

www.trucking.org

