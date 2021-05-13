ATA, Moving & Storage Conference Celebrate National Moving Month

ARLINGTON, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Trucking Associations and the ATA Moving & Storage Conference celebrated May as National Moving Month by offering a series of tips for consumers as we head into the peak season for moving.

"Over 35 million Americans move each year. Picking a licensed, professional mover is just as important as finding a new home," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Hiring a trusted mover is a smart decision that saves time and effort while providing the best protection for your household goods."

ATA and the ATA Moving & Storage Conference want consumers to have confidence when choosing a mover, which is why they have launched the ProMover Program to certify ethical and professional moving companies.

In addition to looking for the ProMover Seal, consumers can protect themselves by following a number of tips to be an educated customer:





Get at least 3 in-home estimates. If a moving company refuses to provide an in-home estimate, or suggests that they can give you a 'final estimate' without ever seeing your belongings, this is a 'red flag'.

Research your moving companies. Make sure they have authority to operate and a Department of Transportation number.

Verify your moving company with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Better Business Bureau.

As a consumer, you have rights. For interstate moves, moving companies must provide you with two documents: Ready to Move? and Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move. If your moving company does not provide you with this information, this is a 'red flag'.

Understand valuations – know how much your goods are worth and what the mover will be responsible for in case of loss or damage.

Avoid large down-payments. While some movers may ask for a small deposit, any mover who asks for large deposits or full payment upfront should be avoided.

Make sure all agreements between you and your mover are in writing and keep copies of the paperwork. Print documents as soon as they are sent to you, or save them as PDFs. Links can disappear or go bad, and you don't want to be left in a position where you cannot find your documentation.

Never sign a blank document.

Take valuables with you.

Ask questions. Any reputable moving company knows that moving, while exciting, can also be challenging and they are happy to assist in any way possible. If a moving company is unhelpful, refuses to answer questions or take time to alleviate your concerns, look for a different company that is more willing to assist.

For more tips, visit www.moving.org. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn, or via email.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter , Facebook , or at Trucking Moves America Forward .

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

www.trucking.org

