ATA Moving and Storage Conference Kicks Off National Moving Month Highlighting Tips for Consumers to Protect their Moves

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Trucking Associations and ATA Moving and Storage Conference are marking National Moving Month and the start of peak moving season by sharing tips to help consumers select a reputable mover and avoid potential scams.

"With high housing prices and interest rates, moving 'on the cheap' can seem like a smart way to save money," said MSC Executive Director Ryan Bowley. "But consumers should always contact at least three moving companies, get estimates based on in-person or virtual surveys instead of a phone call, and be wary of ultra-low or 'too-good-to-be-true' estimates."

Over 6,200 complaints were filed with the Federal Moter Carrier Safety Administration's National Consumer Complaint Database in 2023. While most professional movers are reputable, Bowley said following the "3 Rs" can help ensure a successful move:

1) Recognize the qualities of a reputable mover and the difference between a mover and a broker;

2) Research the moving companies you are considering and only use registered movers;

3) Read key documents from the U.S. Department of Transportation and all information provided by your mover.

In addition to the "3 Rs," Bowley said consumers should visit moving.org, where they can look for reputable movers in their area by searching the ProMover database for carriers who have completed the certification program.

To help ensure a successful move, here are some additional tips consumers can follow:

Get at least three in-home estimates. Reputable movers will want to see your home and your goods before telling you the cost of a move, just like a professional contractor will want to see your home before estimating the cost of a project.

Research your moving companies. Interstate movers must be registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation and have a DOT Number and the correct operating authorities. You can look them up at ProtectYourMove.gov.

Know your rights and obligations as a consumer. For interstate moves, moving companies must provide you with two documents: "Ready to Move?" and "Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move." Read these documents thoroughly and ask questions if there is something you do not understand.

Avoid large down-payments. While some movers may ask for a small deposit to hold a date, any company who asks for large deposits or full payment upfront – especially in cash or through a service such as Venmo – should be avoided.

Read all paperwork and never sign a blank document. Professional movers ensure that all agreements between you and the mover are in writing. Keep copies of all paperwork (either as printouts or saved PDFs) for future reference, especially your bill of lading, which is the contract between you and your mover.

Understand the difference between a mover and a broker. Brokers will book your move and then sell it to a different company to do the actual move. Be wary that many scam companies operate as Internet-only brokers without proper DOT registration – if you cannot find them on ProtectYourMove.gov, this is a red-flag.

Consider liability options and valuation. Know how much your goods are worth and make an informed choice of liability protections when booking your move. What you select will determine what the mover will be responsible for in case of loss or damage. Always take valuable documents and other items with you.

Ask questions. Any reputable moving company knows that moving, while exciting, can also be challenging, and they are happy to assist in any way possible. If a company is unhelpful or refuses to answer questions or take time to alleviate your concerns, look for a different company that is more willing to assist.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook.

SOURCE American Trucking Associations' Moving & Storage Conference