ATA Names HireRight an ATA Corporate Partner

ARLINGTON, Va., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced HireRight, a leading provider of employment background check services, was renewed as an ATA Corporate Partner and Endorsed Featured Product provider.

"One of ATA's ongoing strategic priorities is workforce development, an issue that needs a comprehensive solution and a creative approach from all sides of the industry," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "By adding efficiency to the hiring process and working with partners like HireRight, trucking can make major gains toward solving our driver recruitment and retention challenges."

HireRight has a long-standing relationship with ATA, continually working to improve data sources and the background screening process. Recently, HireRight and ATA have collaborated on certified medical examiner registry, medical certification information on MVRs, and hair testing comments for DOT acceptance – all of which help motor carriers effectively hire qualified drivers quickly.

"HireRight is proud to continue our partnership with ATA, a respected leader in the trucking industry, and the work they are doing to prioritize driver safety," said Dr. Todd Simo, managing director of transportation and drug & health screening at HireRight. "ATA and HireRight's values align closely when it comes to supporting the trucking industry by placing safe drivers on the road. Our goal is to help ensure companies have the tools to hire safe drivers, and get them on the road quickly and carefully."

A complete list of ATA Featured Product companies is available at www.atabusinesssolutions.com or by calling 866-821-3468.

HireRight delivers global background checks, employment verifications, drug and health screening, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions that help employers automate, manage, and control background screening. More than 9,500 transportation companies trust HireRight with their background screening, thanks to its user-friendly solutions that provide greater efficiency and faster results. HireRight also provides pre-integrated background screening services through many leading applicant tracking systems. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.hireright.com/transportation.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

