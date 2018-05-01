"As the largest independent title insurance agency in the Midwest, ATA is continually looking for opportunities to grow and diversify within our key markets," said William L. Robinson Jr., president, ATA. "This expansion with GMT Title Agency enables ATA to further develop our capabilities within the dynamic Chicago market with a company whose values and vision match ours."

GMT Title Agency will maintain its four offices – in the Loop, Arlington Heights, Vernon Hills and Oak Brook – as well as its 12 employees, adding to ATA's established presence. Currently, ATA operates three offices in Illinois: Tinley Park; Joliet; and Chicago.

"This acquisition is a great next step for Greater Metropolitan Title," said Dave Walker, owner and manager, Greater Metropolitan Title. "As part of the ATA family, we are gaining access to new resources that enhance the service we provide to clients. They'll still get the care and professionalism they've come to expect from us, along with a few new benefits from a leading Midwest firm."

About ATA National Title Group

ATA National Title Group, LLC is a full-service title insurance agency providing comprehensive title and settlement services to companies and individuals involved in real estate transactions. It is licensed to issue title insurance in 29 states and, through partnering relationships, offers title and settlement services in all 50 states. It additionally maintains 50 offices, staffed by over 425 employees, located throughout the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. ATA brands include: ATA National Title Group; GMT Title Agency; Greco Title Agency; Midstate Title Agency; Seaver Title Agency; and Talon Title Agency. For more information, please visit www.atatitle.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ata-national-title-group-expands-in-chicago-market-with-greater-metropolitan-title-agency-acquisition-300639413.html

SOURCE ATA National Title Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.atatitle.com

