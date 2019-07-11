ATA National Title Group Expands in Chicago Metro Market

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATA National Title Group, LLC (ATA) – a full-service title insurance agency based in Farmington Hills, Mich. – today announced that it has opened a new office in Oswego, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, to further expand its coverage in this key market area.

"As the largest independent title insurance agency in the Midwest, our goal is to cover all of the Chicago metro market," said Steve Brown, regional vice president, ATA. "We are continually looking for opportunities to grow and our new office location allows us to further diversify and develop our capabilities within the dynamic Chicago market."

Two new employees with a combined 45 years of experience have joined ATA as part of this expansion. Michelle Reick will act as an escrow officer and Tom Pilafas will be the account manager. The office is located at 123 West Washington, Suite 300.

ATA has seven additional offices in Illinois: Chicago (22 West Washington and 120 South LaSalle); Arlington Heights; Joliet; Oak Brook; Tinley Park; and Vernon Hills.

About ATA National Title Group

ATA National Title Group, LLC is a full-service title insurance agency providing comprehensive title and settlement services to companies and individuals involved in real estate transactions. It is licensed to issue title insurance in 29 states and, through partnering relationships, offers title and settlement services in all 50 states. It additionally maintains more than 50 offices, staffed by over 425 employees, located throughout the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. ATA brands include: ATA National Title Group; GMT Title Agency; Greco Title Agency; Midstate Title Agency; Seaver Title Agency; and Talon Title Agency. For more information, please visit www.atatitle.com.

