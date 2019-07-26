ATA National Title Group Expands in Ohio and Kentucky Markets with InTitle Agency Merger

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATA National Title Group, LLC (ATA) – a full-service title insurance agency based in Farmington Hills, Mich. – today announced that it has merged with InTitle Agency to expand its coverage in Ohio and Kentucky. Operating under the ATA umbrella, the new entity will remain as InTitle Agency.

Terms of the transaction, which closed July 1, were not disclosed.

"Our expansion with InTitle enables ATA's continued growth in our key markets with a company that has similar values and vision to ours," said William Robinson Jr., president, ATA. "In addition, this expansion brings greater capacity to ATA with a broader range of people."

InTitle Agency will maintain its office in Cincinnati, as well as its 11 employees, adding to ATA's established Ohio presence. Currently, ATA operates four Talon operations in the Columbus area, as well as numerous offices in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan.

"This acquisition is a great opportunity for InTitle, as it allows us to diversify our business with a company that offers a bigger footprint, broader range of services and new resources that will further enhance the services we provide to our clients," said Richard Rothfuss, president, InTitle Agency.

About ATA National Title Group

ATA National Title Group, LLC is a full-service title insurance agency providing comprehensive title and settlement services to companies and individuals involved in real estate transactions. It is licensed to issue title insurance in 29 states and, through partnering relationships, offers title and settlement services in all 50 states. It additionally maintains more than 50 offices, staffed by over 425 employees, located throughout the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. ATA brands include: ATA National Title Group; GMT Title Agency; Greco Title Agency; Midstate Title Agency; Seaver Title Agency; and Talon Title Agency. For more information, please visit www.atatitle.com.

