ATA Opens Official National Truck Driver Appreciation Week Online Store

ARLINGTON, Va., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations opened the official National Truck Driver Appreciation Week 2019 online store to provide the trucking industry an opportunity to celebrate truck drivers during the September 8 – 14 appreciation week.

"National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a chance for America to tell professional truck drivers how grateful we are for their safe, sustainable, professional contributions to the core of the economy," said ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle's Transportation. "Trucking companies and industry affiliates who are looking for ways to recognize their truck drivers should check out the official NTDAW store to shop items specifically designed with truckers in mind."

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week in which the trucking industry joins together to thank the 3.5 million professional truck drivers that are the heart of the nation's economy. Every day these dedicated professional men and women transport America's goods and services safely, protected and on time, while most importantly keeping our highways safe.

This year, the official NTDAW store features a black and gray trucker hat, a durable aluminum bottle, a versatile cooler and a 10-watt Trucking Moves America Forward flashlight. The store also offers longtime favorites like a 2019 NTDAW banner and t-shirt. All items are customizable for co-branding.

The official 2019 NTDAW logo is available for industry affiliates seeking to creatively promote the week. ATA also released a selection of sample documents intended to promote the week through various media campaigns, legislative items and events.

Sponsors of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week show support for the industry's 3.5 million professional truck drivers and provide guidance and resources to recognize the contribution of truck drivers to the nation's economy. ACT 1 is a premier sponsor of this year's National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Denny's is also a sponsor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

