ATA, Peterson Manufacturing to Support Truck Drivers Impacted by COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations and Peterson Manufacturing announced a new initiative, as part of 2020 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, to award 10 professional truck drivers who have undergone hardship during the coronavirus pandemic with $1,000 each.

"For nearly six challenging months, drivers have kept the store shelves stocked, hospitals operating, and the economy moving," said Elisabeth Barna, ATA executive vice president of industry affairs. "While most of us stayed home, they got to work, and demonstrated why they are truly our highway heroes. We are forever beholden to them and their families for how they have delivered for us during our moment of need."

To nominate a driver who experienced financial or other hardships during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, or to self-nominate, please click here to share your own story or the story of a deserving candidate.

This initiative comes as a part of Peterson Manufacturing's recently unveiled campaign for NTDAW, Shining the Light on America's Truck Drivers, which highlights and honors the crucial role truck drivers have played during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's NTDAW is scheduled for the week of September 13-19, 2020.

"We are indebted to the service and sacrifice of these national highway heroes, and proud that we are able to support them through their own difficult times," said Al Anderson, vice president of sales, Peterson Manufacturing. "Hearing the stories and hardships of these incredible men and women leaves us no choice other than to give back however we can, lessen some of their burden, the way they have relieved ours."

This has been a trying year for truck drivers, as essential workers, carrying the country through one of the most challenging periods in recent history. Throughout the pandemic, despite the health risks and difficult conditions, truck drivers kept going – because America's goods needed to keep moving. The untold stories of these heroes are deserving of recognition, praise and reward.

Drivers will be selected by a panel of independent judges who will review the submitted nominations. By September 20, the Spotlight Award will be given to the deserving nominees who will be contacted individually.

"ATA is grateful for Peterson Manufacturing's generous contribution, which has made it possible for us to give back to the remarkable individuals who need it most, and we thank America's 3.5 million professional truck drivers, who have once again proven that they are an indispensable part of our country," Barna said.

Peterson Manufacturing Company is a world-leading innovator in the engineering and production of a complete line of vehicle safety lighting, custom wiring harnesses, and many other safety-related products. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Peterson Manufacturing is a key subsidiary of Peterson Corporation, nine highly specialized companies and nearly 1,000 associates working in global transportation-related industries. With headquarters in the greater Kansas City area, Peterson Manufacturing is a privately held company and has been in operation since 1945.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter , Facebook , or at Trucking Moves America Forward .

