ATA President and CEO Chris Spear on the Passing of Richard Trumka

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued this statement following reports on the passing of Richard Trumka:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Richard Trumka. From humble roots, he rose through the ranks of the American labor movement to become one of the most iconic leaders in its storied history. His influence spanned decades – touching every corner of the U.S. economy and countless lives, as well as promoting human rights and freedom of association internationally. He'll be remembered as one of the most formidable advocates to ever navigate the halls of Washington, leaving a lasting legacy through the cause for which he devoted so much of his life's work.

"Personally, it was a privilege to work with Richard Trumka during the past three decades on labor and trade issues. He was a battle-hardened and passionate advocate for those he represented and someone I personally and professionally admired and respected. Testifying alongside him on infrastructure and funding solutions, we were able to demonstrate that, despite policy and political divides, business and labor can work together to make sure Congress puts good-paying American jobs before their own."

