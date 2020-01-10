ATA Renews PrePass as Endorsed Featured Product

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Trucking Associations announced today it has renewed PrePass—a product of the PrePass Safety Alliance—as an Endorsed ATA Business Solutions Featured Product. ATA also endorses PrePass Safety Alliance's PrePass Plus electronic toll payment solution, MOTION, ALERTS, and INFORM products.

PrePass is a weigh station bypass platform offered throughout North America that allows qualified commercial vehicles with good safety scores and current credentials to bypass hundreds of inspection facilities using a secure, hands-free in-cab electronic device.

"Minimizing truck downtime is key for a fleet's productivity and profitability," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "The service and technology offered in PrePass exemplify how innovative products can streamline a carrier's operations and increase efficiency throughout the entire supply chain."

Within seconds of approaching a PrePass-equipped site, the service automatically pre-screens vehicles and notifies drivers if they are cleared to stay on the road and bypass truck scales, or if they need to pull in for inspection.

PrePass Plus offers electronic toll payment options. INFORM, included in both services, is a comprehensive data management suite that assists fleets in accessing and understanding their inspection, bypass and tolling data so they can take actions to improve safety scores and reduce operating costs.

"With steadily increasing costs and reduced productivity, the trucking industry needs to save time and money wherever possible without sacrificing safety," said PrePass Safety Alliance President and CEO Mark Doughty. "PrePass works with carriers to ensure they maximize their efficiency and safety benefits by receiving the largest possible number of bypasses and eliminating toll road delays. The PrePass suite of services truly helps carriers improve driver satisfaction, retention, and ultimately, their bottom line."

PrePass® is an extensive and technologically advanced weigh station bypass platform used throughout in North America. PrePass helps qualified commercial motor carriers to stay on schedule and safely bypass inspection facilities at highway speeds. PrePass customers include over 600,000 commercial vehicles from more than 75,000 fleets authorized for PrePass bypassing based on their safety compliance and up-to-date credentials. PrePass offers bypass choices including both the traditional PrePass transponder and MOTION™ bypass mobile app. PrePass services also include electronic toll payment management, the INFORM™ Safety and Tolling dashboards, and mobile safety ALERTS™. Services are offered through PrePass Safety Alliance, a non-profit public-private partnership focused on commercial transportation safety and efficiency. Lean more at www.prepass.com.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

