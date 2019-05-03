ATA Renews SambaSafety as an ATA Corporate Partner

ARLINGTON, Va., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ATA announced the renewal of SambaSafety, a software company with a focus on driver risk management, as an ATA Corporate Partner.

"Drivers are an integral part of the transportation industry and are key contributors to the success and efficiency of ATA's member companies," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Products like Q Transportation help our members assess how to improve performance and mitigate risk among their professional truck drivers while improving safety outcomes."

SambaSafety provides driver risk management software to players across the transportation industry, such as fleet managers and insurance companies, to help companies assess safety standards, driver behavior, and promote a culture of safety.

"SambaSafety's latest major product release, Q Transportation, marks the true integration of Vigillo's CSA Monitoring and SambaSafety's MVR/License Monitoring into an integrated, seamless solution to monitor risk whether it occur with your drivers, on duty in a regulated truck, or off duty in a personal vehicle," said Steven Bryan, SambaSafety executive vice president of transportation.

According to the company, SambaSafety's Q Transportation uses a single platform to monitor company drivers whether they are on or off duty. This software allows companies to assess the risk attached to their drivers by analyzing driving habits and identifying those most likely to lead to costly insurance claims. This is done in conjunction with the FMCSA's new IRT scoring methodology.

A complete list of ATA Featured Product companies is available at www.atabusinesssolutions.com or by calling 866-821-3468.

Since 1998, SambaSafety has been the pioneer and leading North American provider of cloud-based mobility risk management software solutions for organizations with commercial and non-commercial drivers. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of driver information, SambaSafety helps employers identify high-risk drivers and enforce safety policies; insurers to make informed decisions; and background screeners perform accurate, efficient pre-hire checks. Learn more at www.sambasafety.com.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

