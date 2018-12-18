ATA Renews U.S. Bank as Part of Featured Product Program for Fifth Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced that U.S. Bank, provider of industry-leading freight payment solutions, will once again be an ATA Featured Product provider. This is the fifth consecutive year the bank has participated in the program.

"Modernization is important across all levels of a fleet's operations – including payment systems – as it boosts productivity while also reducing inefficiencies that put unnecessary burdens on drivers." said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Companies who invest in products like U.S. Bank Freight Payment and Voyager Fleet Program are making an investment in the future of their companies."

This is the second year of support of ATA's Image Trailer, Interstate One, emblazoned with a U.S. Bank logo as it travels the country promoting the trucking industry. The 53-foot custom drop deck show trailer, wrapped in an American-flag-themed graphic, has been stopping at state capitals, community events, high schools and industry trade shows communicating the important role trucking plays in delivering life's essentials safely and securely.

"We are proud to be the only true bank providing freight audit and payment solutions -which includes dedicated carrier services and our Freight Payment Index," said U.S. Bank Global Transportation Payments General Manager John Hardin. "We're equally proud to help the ATA deliver the messages of the trucking industry and the professional driver to all corners of the country."

A pioneer of electronic freight payment, U.S. Bank processes millions of freight invoices annually and provides a collaborative online environment for shippers and carriers to quickly resolve exceptions and accelerate payments.

