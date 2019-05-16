ATA Seeking Nominations for Mike Russell Trucking Image Award

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations launched its search to recognize boosters of the trucking industry's image with this year's Mike Russell Trucking Image Award.

"One of ATA's core convictions is to showcase and constantly improve the trucking industry's reputation as a vital conduit of economic activity full of highly-trained professionals who prioritize safety in all that they do," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "The Mike Russell Trucking Image Award honors the men and women behind innovative efforts to spread our industry's messages of safety, essentiality and professionalism."

Sponsored by HireRight for the fifth consecutive year, the award is given to an individual, motor carrier, trucking organization and industry supplier who demonstrate excellence in illustrating the industry's essentiality, safety-first approach to doing business, and professionalism.

Last year, ATA recognized the Tennessee Trucking Association Foundation, Werner Enterprises, Pilot Flying J and America's Road Team Captain Don Logan for their contributions to the industry's image. Examples of their efforts include support for local non-profits, the adoption of image-improving trailer wrap graphics, participation in veterans hiring programs and other innovative programs aimed at brandishing trucking's positive image.

"By telling our industry's story, Mike Russell Trucking Image Award winners and nominees do a tremendous service to our industry," said ATA Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs Elisabeth Barna. "Data confirms that the more members of the general motoring public who meet a trucking professional, the more likely they are to have a positive view of our industry. When people have positive views about our industry, they become grassroots advocates for trucking's priorities like workforce development and improved infrastructure."

Image and outreach efforts, like Trucking Moves America Forward, help the trucking industry counter anti-truck messages played out in local and national media outlets. Without the support of past Mike Russell Trucking Image Award recipients and nominees, the benefits of an improved image of the trucking industry would not be possible.

"When we look at ways to create a larger labor market for trucking, one of the solutions is enhancing the image of the trucking perception through outreach to the general public, creative advertising campaigns or incentivizing professionalism throughout the work day," said Todd Simo, MD, vice president of business development for transportation and chief medical officer, HireRight. "The Mike Russell Trucking Image Awards are important because they recognize the leading contributors to those efforts – people and organizations who work hard to make our industry more attractive to the job seekers, the media, and members of the motoring public."

Mike Russell Trucking Image submissions are evaluated by an expert, impartial panel of judges based on creativity, frequency, impact, and execution. Visit the official nomination page to find out more about the award and how to submit a nomination.

Completed applications should be submitted by August 2 to ATA's Industry Affairs Department. The winners of the Mike Russell Trucking Image Award will be announced October 5-9 during the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, California.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

