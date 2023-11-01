ATA, State Trucking Associations Call on Governors to Provide Truck Parking Funds

News provided by

American Trucking Associations

01 Nov, 2023, 12:18 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations, through its federation of 50 state associations, called on the governors of every state to prioritize truck parking with their infrastructure spending priorities.

In a letter sent to every governor, ATA and state trucking associations spelled out the numerous new resources provided by the federal government, including new funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to improve and expand truck parking facilities.

"Construction of new truck parking capacity at rest areas or adjacent to private facilities is eligible for funding, as are improvements that allow for increased parking capacity at nontraditional locations, such as weigh stations and commuter lots, when appropriate," the letter said. "Some states have already utilized these resources to increase parking capacity or improve the operational efficiency of existing facilities."

The industry has been calling for greater investment in truck parking capacity, citing safety concerns that affect the entire motoring public. A U.S. Department of Transportation report found 98% of drivers regularly experience problems finding safe parking, often left with no other option but to park in unsafe or unauthorized locations. A staggering 70% of drivers have been forced to violate federal hours-of-service rules because of this common scenario. 

"Truck drivers are the backbone of our society and our economy. Without them, the daily conveniences we take for granted—from fresh water to fuel to the literal roofs over our heads—would not exist," the letter said. "We urge you to examine the availability of truck parking within your State and take such actions as are necessary to ensure that truck drivers have a safe place to sleep when they are out on the road delivering more than 70% of America's freight. We hope you will use the aforementioned resources, as well as other non-Federal resources, to prioritize and address this serious safety problem."

To read the full letter click here.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook.

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Also from this source

ATA Names 36 Professional Drivers as Finalists for 2024-2025 America's Road Team

ATA Names 36 Professional Drivers as Finalists for 2024-2025 America's Road Team

Today, American Trucking Associations released the list of 36 professional truck drivers named as finalists for the 2024-2025 America's Road Team....
Andrew Boyle Elected 79th Chairman of the American Trucking Associations

Andrew Boyle Elected 79th Chairman of the American Trucking Associations

Today, the American Trucking Associations' Board of Directors elected Andrew Boyle, co-president of Boyle Transportation in Billerica, Massachusetts, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.