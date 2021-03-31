ATA Statement on Biden Administration's Infrastructure Plan

ARLINGTON, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued the following statement regarding the Biden Administration's proposed infrastructure plan:

"We commend President Biden for leading on infrastructure and putting forward his Administration's vision to modernize and revitalize our nation's aging transportation networks. The health of our economy, strength of our supply chain and safety of the motoring public require us to make big, bold investments in our nation's roads and bridges, and this plan would steer much needed funding to critical projects along our National Highway System.

"We do not believe the Administration's funding proposal is politically tenable nor a reliable long-term solution to the shortfall facing the Highway Trust Fund. We also disagree with certain provisions – especially those related to labor – that are counterproductive to economic growth and will only serve as political poison pills. However, the President's broader plan is an important marker as Congress begins work on a surface transportation reauthorization bill. ATA recognizes this is the beginning of the legislative process, not the end.

"The trucking industry is committed to being a constructive partner throughout the legislative process and will continue to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on a funding mechanism that is equitable, sustainable, user-based and can provide the foundation our economy needs over the long-term."

