ATA Statement on Resignation of Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued the following statement regarding Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao's resignation announcement:

"Secretary Chao has been a strong leader and a tremendous partner on a host of issues impacting the trucking industry. She came into the role as one of the most experienced cabinet secretaries in our nation's history, and has proven to be a leader who embodies integrity, courage and conviction.

"From the Department's efforts to improve safety while providing flexibility for commercial drivers, drawing a roadmap for future transportation leaders to follow on automated vehicles, and recognizing the unique role drivers play in our industry, she should be commended for her vision.

"Her leadership throughout the COVID pandemic, ensuring that trucks and truck drivers could continue doing their essential work - despite the many barriers set in front of them - was exemplary and an example of her commitment to this country.

"On a personal note, having worked for and with her over many years, I can attest that Elaine is a person of strong moral character, and should be applauded for not standing idly by following yesterday's abhorrent and shameful events at the Capitol. This is the kind of principled stand in support of our democracy I've always known her to take. On behalf of ATA and the entire trucking industry, I want to thank her for her admirable service to our nation.

"We look forward to working with President-elect Biden's Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg as he begins his transition to lead the Department."

