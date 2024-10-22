ATA Truck Tonnage Index Decreased 2.1% in September

News provided by

American Trucking Associations

Oct 22, 2024, 12:01 ET

Index Fell 0.9% from September 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trucking Associations' advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index decreased 2.1% in September after rising 1.7% in August. In September, the index equaled 113.2 (2015=100) compared with 115.6 in August.

"After increasing a total of 2.1% in July and August, tonnage fell by that amount in September," said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. "Freight has been very choppy this year, but despite the latest drop, tonnage is up 1.8% since hitting a low in January. No doubt, the climb up has been slow and difficult as manufacturing activity remains flat, but the trend is up, not down."

August's increase was revised down slightly from our September 24 press release.

Compared with September 2023, the index fell 0.9%, after rising 0.6% in August from a year earlier.

The not seasonally adjusted index, which represents the change in tonnage actually hauled by the fleets before any seasonal adjustment, equaled 111.6 in September, 6.4% below August. ATA's For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index is dominated by contract freight as opposed to traditional spot market freight.

In calculating the index, 100 represents 2015.

Trucking serves as a barometer of the U.S. economy, representing 72.6% of tonnage carried by all modes of domestic freight transportation, including manufactured and retail goods. Trucks hauled 11.46 billion tons of freight in 2022. Motor carriers collected $940.8 billion, or 80.7% of total revenue earned by all transport modes.

ATA calculates the tonnage index based on surveys from its membership and has been doing so since the 1970s. This is a preliminary figure and subject to change in the final report issued around the 5th day of each month. The report includes month-to-month and year-over-year results, relevant economic comparisons, and key financial indicators.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook. Nothing Without Trucking.

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

