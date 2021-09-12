ATA, Trucking Industry Kick Off 2021 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations and the entire trucking industry began a weeklong celebration of the 3.6 million professional truck drivers who deliver America's freight safely and securely every day.

"This week is a time to remind the public of the debt of gratitude owed to these unsung heroes," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "At a time when confidence in our national institutions sits at a low, and crises of leadership have seemingly become the norm, I'm pressed to find a group of Americans more deserving of our appreciation and respect."

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, September 12-18, provides the trucking industry an opportunity to formally recognize the efforts of professional truck drivers. State trucking associations, industry suppliers, law enforcement, and motor carriers of all sizes from coast to coast are set to host appreciation events for the men and women who safely deliver 72.5% of the country's total freight tonnage.

More than 80% of U.S. communities rely exclusively on truck drivers to deliver their goods and commodities – granting the nation's most remote populations access to modern conveniences.

ATA is asking the trucking industry to engage their communities in this week's celebration of truck drivers. Public officials, community leaders, members of the media and local businesses can all benefit from a better understanding of the important work that truck drivers do in safely moving the economy each day. The ATA official NTDAW site offers a collection of resources to enhance driver appreciation events. The content provided by ATA enables passionate industry professionals to engage their communities in this important week. These resources improve the image of the professional truck driver and demonstrate public support for the challenging work that drivers do each day.

"I call on every American to join ATA and me in honoring our drivers," said ATA Chair Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Trucking in Findlay, Ohio. "This year has a special meaning in recognizing these frontline heroes who have continued to deliver life's essentials during the pandemic."

ATA is celebrating NTDAW by hosting a raffle to thank professional truck drivers. Beginning Monday and lasting the week, drivers will be randomly picked to win #NTDAW21 merchandise. All professional drivers can enter to win by clicking here. Billboards thanking professional truck drivers are placed across the U.S. through a partnership with Trucking Moves America Forward, ATA and the state trucking associations.

The Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1) is a premier sponsor of ATA's National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Click here to watch ACT I's tribute to the professional truck drivers.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

