ATA, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company Announce Heroes Truck Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, a leading North American trailer manufacturer, is the newest sponsor of ATA's Heroes Truck workforce development program.

"For Utility to recognize the value of recruiting truck drivers to meet the needs of America's growing economy and step up as a sponsor of ATA's workforce development image program shows how dedicated they are as a trailer manufacturer is to our industry," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "This brand new dry van trailer is going to catch a lot of attention as it seamlessly complements the design of our camo tractor. I know some of our member company truck drivers are going to enjoy driving this rig around the country to attract new professionals into our industry."

As the program's exclusive trailer sponsor, Utility donated a 2020 4000D-X Composite TBR dry van trailer emblazoned in veterans recruitment and workforce development images to tour the country with ATA's camo decaled 2020 Mack Anthem.

"We are proud to partner with ATA in their efforts to recruit veterans into trucking." said Craig Bennett, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Utility. "With almost 1 million veterans in the U.S., the trucking industry is an opportunity for them to easily transition into the workforce. As the official trailer sponsor and advocate for the recruitment of truckers, we are fully committed to ATA's Heroes Truck development program, and plan to support the efforts throughout the coming years."

In 2018, ATA announced Mack Trucks' donation of a camo Mack Anthem 70-inch Stand Up Sleeper model as part of the associations workforce development efforts. The trailer being pulled by ATA's camo Mack Anthem was specifically designed by Utility to match the camo graphics and convey powerful messages about jobs in the trucking industry. As such, one side of the trailer features soldiers alongside the message "Heroes get it done: go above and beyond in trucking." The other side of the trailer, meant to capture the attention of the general public, displays hands on a steering wheel and "Your talents are in high demand: forge a career in trucking."

To view the new Utility 4000D-X Composite TBR dry van and messages, click here.

"ATA is excited to continue growing our workforce development programs and offer our members a variety of resources for attracting new talent into the industry," said ATA Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs Elisabeth Barna. "The Heroes Truck has already covered thousands of miles from coast to coast and generated thousands of conversations about careers in trucking, and we could not be more excited to have Utility add to that engagement by joining our efforts."

