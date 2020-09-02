ATA Welcomes McMichael as New Moving and Storage Director

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations announced it has hired veteran transportation professional Katie McMichael as director of ATA's new Moving & Storage Conference.

"As ATA sets up this new Moving & Storage Conference, we are tremendously fortunate to be able to bring in someone with Katie's experience to manage this new organization," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "With her previous experience in the association world and on Capitol Hill, Katie will bring value to our members and we're pleased to have her on the ATA team."

Prior to joining ATA, McMichael was director of government affairs at the American Moving & Storage Association. Last month ATA moved to create a Moving & Storage Conference and a Moving & Storage Council.

"At AMSA I was privileged to work with a number of leaders in the moving and storage industry, and I am excited to be able to continue doing that as part of ATA," McMichael said.

In addition to her time at AMSA, McMichael has experience with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and as an aide to Rep. John Mica (R-Florida), former chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. She has a degree from Daytona State College.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

