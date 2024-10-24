Ataccama Debuts AI Agent for Data Management

Intelligent and autonomous, the Ataccama ONE AI Agent accelerates data quality assurance, reduces operational costs and alleviates complexity to deliver clean, trustworthy data across the enterprise.

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama today announced the launch of the Ataccama ONE AI Agent, the first independent data companion of its kind which fundamentally changes and accelerates data management. A significant leap forward in autonomous AI for data management, the Ataccama ONE AI Agent is part of the Ataccama ONE data trust platform and can independently execute complex tasks with minimal guidance. The agent intelligently chooses the best approach for assigned tasks, self-corrects as necessary, manages the complex data requirements independently and delivers transparent outputs for users to review.

"Agentic AI is the next milestone in the evolution of AI, but for these intelligent systems to be capable of making decisions and taking actions autonomously, there needs to be trust in data," said Jay Limburn, Chief Product Officer at Ataccama. "Agents within enterprises will enable AI systems to interact and collaborate, and data trust will become paramount for effective cooperation and problem-solving. Ataccama is delivering the data trust bridge needed between data sources and data consumers with our Ataccama ONE unified data trust platform which offers data quality, observability, lineage, governance and master data management in a single solution. Purpose-built AI tailored for specific tasks like data management will boost efficiency, support ethical interactions among agents, and facilitate human and AI collaboration to uphold industry standards and ensure trustworthy outcomes."

The Ataccama ONE AI Agent builds on the early reasoning and automation of the existing AI and machine learning copilot capabilities available today to provide a high level of independence. Utilizing powerful AI-powered tools, it acts as a dedicated data companion to automate a wide range of data quality configurations including bulk DQ rule creation, intelligent DQ rule mapping, and automated DQ evaluation, and answer queries for finding data assets to help business and technical users. Every AI-generated result provides transparency for its decision-making with clear explanations for its actions which enables users to minimize the risks with data utilized and stored, identify potential issues and quickly take corrective measures.

Designed for data engineers and business users, Ataccama ONE AI Agent reduces manual efforts to accelerate data quality assurance, expedite data cleaning, streamline processes and reduce operational costs, and facilitates data democratization by bringing clean, trustworthy data to more users across the organization. No technical knowledge is required for any user to manage and examine data quality confidently, allowing human oversight from across the enterprise to ensure reliable data and build trust.

With built-in contextual awareness and comprehension of intent, the agent produces more accurate, insightful and valuable outcomes. Trained on data management expertise and best practices and the Ataccama ONE unified data trust platform, the agent leverages the power of the ChatGPT 4 model to integrate external knowledge for it to adapt and respond to diverse tasks appropriately.

Ataccama has been leading in AI-driven data management since 2016, with Ataccama ONE AI being released in general availability in 2023. Recently, Gartner recognized Ataccama as an Emerging Specialist in its Gartner Innovation Guide to Generative AI October 2024. The only pure-play data management provider to be included in the AI Knowledge Management Apps / General Productivity Vendors category, Ataccama's position recognizes its market understanding, innovation, products and services, and overall viability with purpose-built generative AI offerings for specific use cases.

