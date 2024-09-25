Ataccama Launches New Solution Partner Program to Accelerate Data Management Initiatives for Finance, Insurance and Manufacturing Customers

Under new program, Ataccama bookings with Partners double in FY24; Ataccama sees a 250% increase in partner implementation certifications

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama, an AI-powered data management company, has launched a new partner program for solution partners to enable them to provide customers with bespoke Ataccama-accredited services. The new initiative is a key investment in partners, enabling them to scale their data management practices and grow with Ataccama. Certified solution providers will be able to deliver greater support and improved time to value for customers, while enterprises will benefit from a wider range of options when selecting preferred partners for implementing their Ataccama data management solution.

The data management software market is forecast to grow at a 9.7% compound annual rate to reach $16 billion USD by 2027, according to Gartner. Fuelling this rapid uptake are maturing data management, data governance and AI strategies, which are increasingly being recognized as mission-critical for enterprises targeting business extension and growth, risk mitigation and compliance, and enhanced customer 360. The new four tier program ensures all partners can maximize their investment in their Ataccama partnership and access the range of benefits most closely aligned to their own strategy to support customers and their business goals.

Girish Pai, Global Head of Data & AI at Hexaware Technologies, said, "We are very excited to become a certified partner of Ataccama. This partnership reinforces our intention of becoming a trusted advisor for our clients in the data management space which is a key pillar in helping them get their data ready for AI. Our investment in this relationship allows us to provide end-to-end offerings to bring the best of what Ataccama has to offer to our clients, including data strategy, consulting, and implementation."

Ataccama's Data Quality and Master Data Management partner training and certification program is on demand and available to all partners:

Consumer : intended for business users of the platform or business analysts and covers the basics of using and configuring the tool;

: intended for business users of the platform or business analysts and covers the basics of using and configuring the tool; Foundation : provides a deeper technical understanding of the tool implementation and is intended for consultants who will be implementing and customizing the platform for their customers;

: provides a deeper technical understanding of the tool implementation and is intended for consultants who will be implementing and customizing the platform for their customers; Expert: set to launch by the end of 2024, this tier is intended for consultants who wish to have a deep understanding of implementation with expert level customization knowledge. This tier is for consultants who will work on complex implementations for their customers.

Certification is awarded when partners pass an exam with an Ataccama instructor following completion of the training course. Once trained and certified, select partners will be able to participate in the Ataccama Shadow Program where they are invited to join projects and learn from the Ataccama Professional Services team to further develop their expertise.

Jessica Goulart, VP of Partner, Ataccama, said, "We are thrilled to add new partners to our growing portfolio including new North American, UK, DACH and Australian based regional consultancies. Our trusted partners see the significant services value in developing an Ataccama practice and the business value in working with Ataccama to solve customers' most pressing data pain points and provide tailored offerings that address industry-specific needs. It provides a compelling proposition for customers who want to scale Ataccama with a trusted partner."

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables organizations to maximize the transformative potential of data and AI with Ataccama ONE, a unified, AI-powered data management platform for automated data quality, data governance, and master data management. Ataccama was one of only three software companies to be recognized by Gartner as a Market Leader for Augmented Data Quality in 2024. The Ataccama ONE unified platform enables hundreds of companies around the world to create high-quality data products that support business initiatives and AI projects while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

