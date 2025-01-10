Ataccama Recognized in New Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance

The Ataccama ONE data trust platform supports data governance for enterprises.

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama, an AI-powered data management company, announced today it has been included in the first edition of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms. Ataccama's inclusion in this new report emphasizes the critical nature of data quality to strategic data governance efforts.

The first of its kind Gartner report highlights platforms that support business leaders in creating, enforcing and monitoring governance policies across an organization. The Ataccama ONE unified data trust platform provides key capabilities spanning data catalog and governance, data quality, lineage, and observability with master data management in a single solution.

Jay Limburn, Chief Product Officer, Ataccama, said, "We are pleased to be included in this first report of its kind. Our mission is to provide the strong, core data quality capabilities that data leaders need for robust data governance, AI adoption, and business growth. Improving data quality is the top priority for enterprises in 2025 and is of particular importance in highly regulated or complex industries like financial services, insurance and manufacturing. Users can accelerate data quality initiatives with our Ataccama ONE AI engine to boost efficiency, reduce complexity and ensure trustworthy outcomes that support business initiatives."

Ataccama has previously been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2024 GartnerⓇ Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions and as an Emerging Specialist in its 2024 Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologie s. Organizations proactively monitoring and improving data quality can encourage greater adoption of data-driven practices to deliver operational efficiencies, ensure risk management and compliance, and unlock significantly higher returns on technology investment.

Read the full report here .

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables organizations to accelerate business initiatives with high quality data they trust using Ataccama ONE, a unified data trust platform. Combining data quality, lineage, observability, governance and master data management in a single solution, Ataccama supports hundreds of organizations around the world to increase revenue, decrease costs and mitigate risk. Ataccama was one of only three software companies to be recognized by Gartner as a Market Leader for Augmented Data Quality in 2024. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

