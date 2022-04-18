ATACH Launches Capital Markets Council to Prepare Capital Markets for Plant Touching Listings and Access to Capital

Council Bringing Leaders Together at Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference in Miami on 4/20

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH) announced the formation of the ATACH Capital Markets Council , to help prepare United States capital markets for cannabis stock listings. The Council was founded on the belief that an evolving policy shift will create equal opportunity for public listings of direct cannabis operations, fueling the global cannabis industry's anticipated $35 billion growth in 2022 alone. Through advocacy, education, grass-tops outreach, the ATACH Capital Markets Council will work to raise awareness and facilitate dialogue to promote access to capital markets.

ATACH logo

"I am thrilled to chair this effort as we advocate for United States cannabis companies to be listed on the U.S. Exchanges and prepare capital markets for this next logical step. Companies throughout the legal cannabis ecosystem are solidly growing and access to the US exchanges would democratize investor access, secure appropriate valuations of companies, and help continue the mainstream growth of this great American industry." — Emily Paxhia, Co-Founder of Poseidon, Asset Management, chair, ATACH Capital Market Council

"The United States capital markets will eventually list a cannabis stock just like any other company that is publicly traded and the time to bring about that change is now. This shift will help legitimize the investability of cannabis companies, open avenues for institutional investment, bring parity in the valuations of plant touching, publicly traded companies, and decrease the cost of capital." — Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs, vice chair, ATACH Capital Market Council

"As US cannabis companies look to fund continued expansion of their businesses, the work of the council is aimed at identifying ways to reduce the cost of capital for the industry, improve investor access to the wealth creation opportunities, and secure appropriate valuations for the companies." — Richard Carleton, CEO, Canadian Securities Exchange, board member, ATACH Capital Markets Council

The Capital Markets Council will convene this week at the Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference in Miami on April 20-21 and will bring together capital markets stakeholders and industry leaders at an ATACH event hosted at the Fontainebleau.

ATACH is also convening key constituents including: prime brokers, custodians, market makers, banks, publicly traded companies, industry stakeholders, alternate investment companies, hedge funds, private equity funds, venture capital firms, family offices and overseas exchanges.

ATACH: The American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH) is the leading United States 501(c)(6) cannabis industry trade organization promoting the expansion and protection of legal sales of cannabis and hemp for industrial, medical, and adult use.

Contact:

Monica McCafferty

[email protected]

303-903-3394

SOURCE American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp