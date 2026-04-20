ATACH Releases Comprehensive Report on the Future of Hemp

As the federal government redefines hemp, new report maps the transition underway and identifies emerging market categories for CBD products and THC beverages

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH) today released the 2026 Hemp Intoxicants Report, an analysis of the federal and state regulatory landscape governing hemp-derived products in the wake of the most significant change to federal hemp law since the 2018 Farm Bill.

In November 2025, Congress enacted P.L. 119-37, formally redefining hemp to exclude intoxicating products — closing the loophole that allowed an unregulated synthetic THC market to emerge.

"Congress has closed the Farm Bill loophole," said Michael Bronstein, President of ATACH. "The policy environment remains dynamic—a CMS hemp pilot program is in motion, the rescheduling process for marijuana is ongoing, and states are moving and implementing their own laws around intoxicating hemp. In effect, rules are being written in real time. With the new federal definition of hemp set to take effect November 12, 2026, the Hemp Intoxicants Report provides a snapshot of the current market, how it got here, and what comes next for industry, regulators, and consumers."

The report covers:

What Congress changed — P.L. 119-37 replaces the delta-9-only standard with a total THC framework, imposes a 0.4 mg per-container cap on finished products, and excludes synthetic and chemically converted cannabinoids from the definition of hemp and hemp cannabinoid products, effective November 12, 2026.

— P.L. 119-37 replaces the delta-9-only standard with a total THC framework, imposes a 0.4 mg per-container cap on finished products, and excludes synthetic and chemically converted cannabinoids from the definition of hemp and hemp cannabinoid products, effective November 12, 2026. The state landscape — A comprehensive review of how states have responded, including six regulatory archetypes, enforcement actions across 24 states, and more than 45 bills pending in the 2025 and 2026 legislative sessions.

— A comprehensive review of how states have responded, including six regulatory archetypes, enforcement actions across 24 states, and more than 45 bills pending in the 2025 and 2026 legislative sessions. CBD's moment — For the first time, CBD has a clear federal legal foundation — but a consumer product pathway through FDA does not yet exist.

— For the first time, CBD has a clear federal legal foundation — but a consumer product pathway through FDA does not yet exist. THC beverages — An emerging category generating its own regulatory conversation, distinct from other hemp intoxicants, and three state models gaining traction.

— An emerging category generating its own regulatory conversation, distinct from other hemp intoxicants, and three state models gaining traction. The transition year — How banks, insurers, and supply chains are preparing ahead of the November deadline.

The 2006 Hemp Intoxicants Report is available at https://www.atach.org/insights.

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SOURCE American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp