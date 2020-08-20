ATAI and IntelGenx enter into Feasibility Agreement to develop pharmaceutical-grade polymeric film technologies for delivery of psychedelic medicines

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ATAI Life Sciences ("ATAI" or the "Company"), a global biotech developing psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds for a variety of mental health indications, announced a Feasibility Agreement with IntelGenx Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) ("IntelGenx") for the development of novel formulations of pharmaceutical-grade psychedelics based on IntelGenx's polymeric film technologies.

IntelGenx will conduct pre-development and formulation development work to design a prototype polymeric film formulation that will be investigated by ATAI in subsequent clinical trials. Additionally, the agreement describes the terms under which the Company and IntelGenx would enter into an exclusive license to commercialize the product globally.

"Given the breadth of the mental health crisis, it's critical that we identify the most efficient methods of delivering psychedelic medicines," said ATAI CEO Florian Brand. "We look forward to working with IntelGenx to ensure that ATAI's family of compounds are accessible to all that need them."

"We will leverage our VersaFilm® technology platform to design convenient and fast-acting formulations of ATAI's compounds," said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. "We are excited to work with ATAI to serve the millions of people living with mental illnesses, both by discovering novel delivery methods and potentially manufacturing ATAI's clinical supply."

About ATAI Life Sciences

ATAI Life Sciences is a global biotech platform and company builder founded by Christian Angermayer. Based in Berlin, New York and San Diego, its vision is to cure mental health disorders, enabling people to live healthier and happier lives. www.atai.life

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx's superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, VetaFilm™ and transdermal, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx's innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. www.intelgenx.com.

