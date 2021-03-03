atai Life Sciences Announces the Closing of its $157 Million Series D Financing Round

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- atai Life Sciences ("atai" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds for various mental health indications, today announced the successful closing of its $157 million Series D financing round. The round was led by our existing investors Apeiron Investment Group, the family office of atai's founder Christian Angermayer, Thiel Capital, and joined by Woodline Partners LP.

atai is excited to welcome Woodline Partners onboard as a new investor; an investment firm that implements a fundamental equity strategy focused primarily on the global Healthcare and Technology sectors.

The Series D fundraising saw participation from existing and new investors including Fearless Ventures, Falcon Edge Capital, Pura Vida Pro LLC, Catalio Capital Management, Michael Auerbach's Subversive Capital and Highline Capital.

The proceeds from this financing will support the expansion and development of the Company's diverse drug candidate pipeline and enabling technologies. In addition, the financing will provide the necessary runway to continue advancing its current clinical developments, as well as scale its experienced team in order to continue delivering key milestones.

"This marks a monumental moment for atai; we continue on our mission challenging the current way mental health conditions are treated. We have become better equipped than ever to accelerate the development of more efficacious treatments," said Florian Brand, CEO & co-founder of atai. "With support from our investors, we are determined to improve care and innovate."

"To achieve our goal of developing alternative treatments for mental health disorders, we must empower the world with our vision for the future of care," said Christian Angermayer. "Moments such as this show the importance of our work. It is a step forward, and we thank those continuing to drive this vision so that patients may eventually live more fulfilled lives."

"We are excited to continue supporting atai, the only company in neuropsychiatry today that is thoughtfully pursuing platform diversity alongside scientific depth. The company is well-positioned to deliver on the vision of its founders by creating a new wave of therapies for patients in need" said Jason Camm, Managing Director and Chief Medical Officer of Thiel Capital.

"There is a need for more efficacious treatments to address mental health disorders," said Matthew Katten, Portfolio Manager at Woodline Partners. "We believe atai has built a leading position in this space and we are excited to partner with them to drive innovation for improved mental health patient outcomes."

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders. atai's mission is to bridge the gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides and what patients need. atai is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in New York. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Investor Contact:

Greg Weaver

atai – Chief Financial Officer

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 (212) 896-1265

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE atai Life Sciences

