Atakama Achieves Major Milestone with Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Audit for Internal Security Protocols

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atakama Inc., a leading developer of innovative cybersecurity solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their clients, proudly announces the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. This certification demonstrates Atakama's adherence to SOC 2's stringent standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

The SOC 2 Type II audit is a comprehensive assessment that verifies the effectiveness of Atakama's internal security controls, policies, procedures, and operations. It ensures the company's measures are robustly designed and implemented to meet the Trust Services Criteria for security principles. This independent validation provides our MSP partners with confidence that Atakama's systems are effective at protecting data integrity and confidentiality, which is essential for all businesses today.

"In line with our commitment to MSPs and their clients, we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of data security. We continually review and improve our security posture, with the SOC 2 audit further evidencing our security-first mindset," said Dimitri Nemirovsky, Co-founder and COO of Atakama. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance reaffirms our security capabilities as more of our MSP partners continue to deploy our innovative Browser Security Platform. As Atakama's adoption has grown to over 50 MSP partners, and company headcount to over 30 employees, the SOC 2 audit solidifies our foundational security ethos for continued growth."

About Atakama

Atakama delivers innovative security tailored specifically for MSPs and their clients. Our cutting-edge solutions transcend traditional security measures by offering unparalleled user insights and visibility. Experience user-centric security designed for today's digital workplace. Learn more at www.atakama.com.

