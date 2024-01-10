Atakama Announces Capital Raise Surpassing $11 Million, Advisory Board Formation, and Key Leadership Addition for a Groundbreaking 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atakama, the leader in innovative and flexible cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of SMBs, proudly announces significant achievements in company growth and momentum throughout 2023. Bolstered by an impressive capital raise of over $11 million in the past 14 months, Atakama is poised for a groundbreaking year ahead.

The infusion of capital has fueled extensive research and development efforts, enabling Atakama to concentrate on expanding its product portfolio, with plans to unveil new solutions in Q1 2024.

In parallel with the capital raise success, Atakama is thrilled to unveil the formation of the Atakama Advisory Board. Comprised of Managed Service Provider (MSP) business owners, industry veterans, and cybersecurity professionals, this esteemed group of advisors brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to provide invaluable insights to help shape future product development and commercial endeavors for Atakama.

Atakama Advisory Board

"The Atakama leadership team deserves special congratulations for assembling an Advisory Board comprised of exemplary members from the MSP industry," said Robert Cioffi, CTO, and co-founder of Progressive Computing. "I am grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside this team and to collaborate with an innovative company launching new and exciting security solutions for the MSP community."

Atakama also proudly announces the appointment of Alex Brandt as Head of Partner Success and Communities, reinforcing its commitment to serving the MSP community. With a distinguished career in executive-level customer success and sales leadership, including notable roles at Kaseya, Brandt brings a wealth of experience to spearhead Atakama's Partner Success organization, ensuring MSP Partners derive maximum value from Atakama's cybersecurity portfolio.

"I am thrilled to join Atakama, a company that stands at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. It is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a team that is dedicated to securing and managing dynamic workspaces, and I look forward to driving mutual success for Atakama and its partners," said Alex Brandt.

Atakama's co-founder and CEO, Daniel H. Gallancy expressed his enthusiasm about the company's trajectory, saying, "2024 is poised to be an outstanding year for Atakama. The $11 million capital raise reflects the confidence our investors have in our vision and capabilities. The formation of the Advisory Board and the addition of Alex Brandt to our team further solidify our commitment to innovation and lay the foundation for the expansion of our product portfolio and entrance into new markets."

