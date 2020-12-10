Atakama Expands Channel Market Reach with New Ingram Micro Distribution Relationship

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atakama Inc., the data security company that introduced the first Zero Trust file system through multi-factor encryption, announced today a U.S. distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc.

Atakama provides unparalleled protection for confidential, proprietary, client data, and any other sensitive information. Atakama's one-of-a-kind information security solution is designed to keep data safe from attacks, even when other security fails. Atakama eliminates the need for passwords, does not rely on identity and access management controls, does not disrupt user workflows, or how users interact with their files.The solution offers customizable security policies to best fit individualized business needs and use cases.

As part of the new relationship, Ingram Micro's emerging technologies team will help its U.S. channel partners get to know Atakama and successfully sell its file-encryption solution to their enterprise clients and SMBs.

"Our new alliance with Ingram Micro allows Atakama to further amplify our channel-first commercial strategy," said Scott Glazer, CRO of Atakama. "We recognize and appreciate that our channel partners have trusted relationships with their clients, so we're extremely excited to work with Ingram Micro – an industry leader – to leverage their expertise and help us scale and our partners keep their customers' data safe and secure."

"Atakama's file-encryption solution helps companies solve for security when transferring files, especially now when so many are working remote," said Donald Scott, Head of Vendor Management, Emerging Business Group at Ingram Micro. "The team at Atakama is all in on the channel and ready to grow with Ingram Micro and our channel partners."

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.atakama.com, contact [email protected], or reach out to the EBG team at Ingram Micro ([email protected]) to request a free trial for your organization.

About Atakama

Atakama Inc. is an information security software company that provides a Zero-Trust filesystem for enterprises. By using Atakama, enterprises prevent data exfiltration, enhance regulatory compliance, secure sensitive information and enable the cornerstone of a full-fledged Zero Trust infrastructure. Atakama uses a distributed key management infrastructure to enable granular, file-level encryption without the need for passwords. With Atakama, attackers are blocked from accessing data even when an enterprise's perimeter, IAM, endpoints or on-premises / cloud storage is breached. Atakama enables an infrastructure within which no single points of attack exist. Atakama integrates seamlessly into an enterprises preexisting cybersecurity stack and can be deployed within hours. Atakama's platform is a security breakthrough, vastly exceeding the status quo for information security.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

SOURCE Atakama

Related Links

https://www.atakama.com

