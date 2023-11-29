ATALAN ADDS TRICORE TO ITS TECHNOLOGY-ENABLED CLINICAL PARTNERSHIP, PROVIDING GREATER ACCESS TO THE BEST IN LABORATORY MEDICINE

TriCore Partnership Expands Atalan's Network of the Nation's Foremost Clinical Laboratories Improving Patient Diagnostics and Care While Also Sharing Capacity

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atalan, the technology-enabled clinical partnership providing doctors and medical centers unprecedented access to a vetted network of the nation's foremost clinical laboratories, announced today the addition of TriCore to its network. TriCore is an independent, not-for-profit, clinical laboratory headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M. providing more than 2,900 full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to healthcare professionals and their patients, as well as analytics and research services supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide.

Atalan's growing list of laboratory partners are strategically vetted and selected to add to the cumulative strength of the network. By recruiting and partnering with best-in-class health system laboratories like TriCore, the company aims to be a catalyst for growth and sustainability. TriCore joins Froedtert Health and Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories (WDL) as current network members.

"We are very pleased to announce the addition of TriCore to our growing team of exceptional clinical laboratory partners," said Steve Serota, Chief Executive Officer of Atalan. "TriCore has a relentless drive to improve processes, eliminate errors and empower partners to improve healthcare through accurate diagnoses. Their network of specialized laboratories is highly admired and respected in the industry and we know they will provide incredible access and valuable insight to the Atalan network."

TriCore will join Atalan's network of laboratories that share capacity, ensuring they remain competitive, eliminate excess capacity, reduce costs and improve profit. This network, built and led by laboratorians, allows labs to expand their reach and foster collaborative innovations that drive the healthcare industry forward, impacting clinical care today and into the future.

Says Robin Divine, TriCore President and CEO, "We strongly believe that a deliberate and strategic partnership between laboratorians and the broader medical community is critical as we weather the challenges in healthcare and strive to advance patient care. It is our privilege to join WDL, Atalan and a national network of like-minded laboratories to expand our support and build such strategic partnerships across the country."

TriCore adds to Atalan's list of CAP ISO 15189 accredited providers. ISO 15189 accredidation is an international standard recognizing a medical laboratory's commitment to improve the quality of its services and client satisfaction with consistently reliable and timely results as well as patient safety.

"Atalan is dedicated to continuous quality improvement for customers and patients, and partnering with another ISO accredited provider in the Atalan network reflects our commitment," said Serota. "The ISO accreditation process is incredibly thorough and takes years to secure. It is one of the highest standards set for the industry."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70% of today's medical decisions depend on laboratory test results and 14 billion laboratory tests are ordered each year. Yet many patients, particularly those in rural areas, experience barriers to critical laboratory services, limiting their ability to receive the care they need. With the Atalan network, academic medical centers, community hospitals and health systems have access to continuity of care, novel diagnostics and best-in-class expertise without interruptions to current laboratory operations—all through a single streamlined comprehensive platform.

To learn more about Atalan and the company's network of clinical laboratories, visit www.atalan.com.

About Atalan

Atalan is a technology-enabled clinical partnership providing doctors and medical centers unprecedented access to a vetted network of the nation's foremost clinical laboratories. Through a coalition of leading academic medical center laboratories and subspecialty pathologists, Atalan expands access to high-value laboratory services, ultimately improving patient diagnostics and care. Atalan is a HealthEco portfolio company headquartered in Milwaukee, with offices in Denver and New Orleans, founded in partnership with Froedtert Health and other leading health systems.

About TriCore

TriCore is an independent, not-for-profit, clinical laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M. TriCore provides over 2,900, full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to healthcare professionals and their patients. TriCore also provides analytics and research services, supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide. For more information, visit tricore.org.

