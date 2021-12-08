Atalanta Corporation Informs of Data Security Incident and Offers Support

ELIZABETH, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atalanta Corporation and other Gellert Global Group related entities (collectively "Atalanta"), a leading North American provider food importer, announced today that it experienced a data incident.

On July 25, 2021, Atalanta detected malicious activity on its network including the encryption of certain systems. Upon becoming aware of the malicious activity, Atalanta engaged third-party specialists and immediately began to remediate the situation, including conducting a forensic investigation into the incident. The forensic investigation concluded that certain information related to Atalanta's current and former employees as well as certain visitors was accessed and acquired as result of this incident. There is no indication to date of any misuse of the information involved.

Atalanta prioritizes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of employee information and takes this incident very seriously. Upon learning of this Incident, Atalanta moved quickly to investigate and identify the individuals whose information was potentially involved, and to implement additional security measures to further safeguard its systems and practices.

For more information please visit www.gellertglobalgroup.com. Atalanta has established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this Incident. Individuals seeking additional information may call 855-414-6049, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Eastern and Saturday, and Sunday, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern (excluding some U.S. national holidays) and reference engagement number B022300.

Atalanta encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements and explanation of benefits forms, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one (1) free credit report annually from each of the three (3) major credit reporting bureaus. To obtain a free credit report, individuals may visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Alternatively, affected individuals can contact the three (3) major credit reporting bureaus directly at the addresses below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016

Moreover, information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps an individual can take to protect personal information may be obtained by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or the appropriate state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by calling 1-877-438-4338. Individuals should file a police report if they are a victim of identity theft or fraud. To file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, an individual will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim.

For press inquiries contact: [email protected]

