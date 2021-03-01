Atalaya Capital Management Closes Fifth Asset Income Fund at $1 Billion Hard Cap

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atalaya Capital Management, an alternative asset manager focused on private credit and special opportunities investments, announced the final close of its fifth Asset Income Fund ("AIF V"). The fund closed at its $1 billion hard cap, exceeding the $900 million target. AIF V's diversified limited partner base is comprised of public and corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, and endowments.

"We are grateful for our new and long-term investors, who clearly recognize our leadership position in specialty finance," said Ivan Zinn, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Atalaya Capital Management. "We are excited to expand on our track record of identifying meaningful opportunities within consumer and commercial lending, an area that we believe continues to be underserved by traditional capital sources."

Consistent with prior vintages of the strategy, AIF V will seek to benefit from Atalaya's deep relationships in the specialty finance ecosystem. As of the final close, AIF V has called more than 30 percent of its capital commitments with a significant portion of that capital invested with Atalaya's long-term, repeat relationships.

As with Atalaya's Asset Income Funds preceding AIF V, the fund will primarily originate loans and acquire credit-related assets in the specialty finance sector. Targeted investments include, but are not limited to:

Consumer finance assets such as credit card originations, consumer installment loans, auto loans, and Buy Now Pay Later financing

Commercial finance assets such as SME financing, merchant cash advance, and factoring

Select leasing opportunities such as middle-market mission critical equipment and aviation assets

The Atalaya Asset Income Fund strategy was launched in 2012 to complement Atalaya's existing Special Opportunities Fund strategy. Since its inception, the Asset Income Fund strategy has made more than 135 investments in specialty finance. The fund's prior vintage, AIF IV, was also oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap with $900 million in capital commitments in 2018.

About Atalaya Capital Management

Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes – financial assets, real estate, and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City and has approximately $6 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.atalayacap.com.

Media Contact:

Ciara Bartholomew

[email protected]

SOURCE Atalaya Capital Management