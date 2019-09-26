Atari and Arcade1Up Announce Exclusive Partnership for Iconic Titles

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Atari® and Arcade1Up announce an exclusive partnership to strengthen their relationship and ensure the future of arcade gaming is true to the experience consumers remember.

Arcade1Up launched in October of 2018 with multiple games from Atari® and other licenses which quickly took the market by storm when they sold out at various retailers while building a fan community over one-hundred thousand strong. Arcade1Up's ¾ scale format with designs and artwork true to the original arcade games they feature bring nostalgia to consumers in a form factor that allows them to fit multiple cabinets in their game room.

"We are proud to work with Arcade1Up. In the mid-sized category, they are our exclusive partner, which enables both of us to fully cooperate and deliver the best product in the marketplace." Said Fred Chesnais, CEO, Atari®.

With titles like Centipede® and Asteroids®, Atari® and Arcade1Up make this announcement not only to confirm their past launches were successful but to ensure that the future of arcade gaming is held to high standards of quality in both gameplay and appearance.

"We're excited to make this announcement which can be seen as the foundation for our continued, long term relationship," said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Tastemakers. "Together, we want to ensure that the quality of gameplay and the arcade experience you remember is maintained and delivered in our existing and future product launches with Atari®."

More information on Arcade1Up can be found at: www.Arcade1Up.com

The exclusive partnership in the mid-size category includes products ranging from 18" up to 59".

About Tastemakers, LLC.

Founded in 2011, Tastemakers, LLC. has made their name by leading industry trends with their innovative, high-quality products. Distributed in 50 countries worldwide, they focus on global product development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. Their latest venture, Arcade1Up, is currently leading the retro video game trend with their ¾ scale licensed arcade cabinets. After winning the 2019 Tech Toy of the Year Award (TOTY), Arcade1Up continues to be a fan favorite.

About Atari ®

Atari is an interactive entertainment production company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.atari.com.

