Atari and Chuck E. Cheese's Founder, Nolan Bushnell, Joins mesmr Advisory Board

Bushnell is the founder of both Atari, Inc. and Chuck E. Cheese's. The new mesmr.tv platform shares a common theme with his famous family entertainment center, namely the inception of a token-based ecosystem in which participants are rewarded for their time spent playing. mesmr.tv features a similar reward system in which users are given tokens for their engagement with the platform which can be used in the mesmr community and beyond.

"I've always been a passionate advocate of the future, determined to find things that will be powerful and important in years to come. There are many projects taking hold in the blockchain technology space and I've chosen to advise one that I believe will have a large impact on the future," Bushnell commented. As a pioneer of one of the earliest video gaming companies, he mentioned blockchain's "tremendous advantage for the gaming business," powering in-game commerce for an industry without banks or credit scores—which could be a model for larger economies.

"The future of technology is going to be equally driven by seamlessness and security. Both are problems right now and both can be addressed by blockchain technology. I believe that mesmr is at the center of attacking both of those issues."

In-game commerce and digital assets are just a few of the many areas that the mesmr blockchain aims to address. Their platform could allow gamers to take their accomplishments (currency, items, reputation, etc.) in one game and have them transfer to another without having to start from scratch.

"Nolan has always been about forward-thinking systems, from the gaming world to community-driven entertainment centers. We're excited to take the next step into the future with him by building the mesmr blockchain," stated founder and CEO, Dil-Domine Leonares. "At its core, our business model aligns closely with Nolan's idea of a token-based system, which is why the mesmr team has dubbed him the 'OG Token Generator'."

Nolan's decision to join the mesmr advisory board comes weeks before the rollout of their TGE (Token Generation Event) with a pre-sale set for June 15th.

To learn more about mesmr, you can visit their website mesmr.tv or view their whitepaper available here.

Founded in 2017, mesmr is committed to creating a secure media ecosystem powered entirely by blockchain. The soon-to-be-released mesmr blockchain will be powered by the Proof of Influence consensus protocol solving the unfairness of PoS (Proof of Stake) and the sustainability issues of PoW (Proof of Work). mesmr.tv is the first proof of concept that runs on the mesmr blockchain and utilizes the influence score.

