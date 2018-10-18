ATARI® Receives Nasdaq International Designation
Ticker OTC - Nasdaq Intl Designation: PONGF on the U.S. OTC Market provides Investor Access to Atari Shares
Iconic Video Game Company Returns to Profitability with Successful Turnaround Growth Strategy
08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atari®, one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today proudly announced its official affiliation with Nasdaq International under the symbol PONGF on the U.S. OTC market. This is an over-the-counter (OTC) platform designed for non-U.S. companies. The program provides member companies with Nasdaq's visibility offering, allowing for greater access to U.S.-based investors. Launched at the end of 2015 by the U.S. marketplace, Nasdaq, the program "Nasdaq International Designation" offers a quality seal, improves the visibility of foreign equities for U.S. investors, and gives issuers access to a set of technical resources to better meet the specific demands of their investor base.
In early 2014, Atari implemented a successful turnaround strategy that relaunched game production, formed new partnerships, reshaped the robust licensing business and improved its financial structure. Atari has since released numerous games across various platforms including the smash-hit mobile app RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™ and Atari Flashback Classics on next-generation consoles and PC.
Atari today is a content production company aimed at raising the value of its brands and IP portfolio in the interactive entertainment industry. Atari is an iconic brand with global appeal across generations and is still going strong with four core business units including Atari Games, Atari Casino, Atari VCS and Atari Partners. The current business model and growth strategy of the company moving forward is to leverage our global portfolio of properties, efficient production and operations, effective marketing, and an experienced management team to maximize profits.
"With added visibility in the U.S. through Nasdaq International, we will be able to meet and respond to our growing investor demands," said Frédéric Chesnais, Chief Executive Officer of Atari. "Atari's heritage is deeply rooted in history as a gaming pioneer and to be recognized again by the Nasdaq International Designation only further solidifies our leadership in the gaming industry in the U.S. and globally."
This affiliation has no impact on the Atari shares which remain listed on the Euronext Paris market and regulated by the AMF. In particular, the number of shares outstanding and applicable stock exchange rules remain unchanged.
The ticker name, PONGF, is inspired by the iconic Atari video game Pong®, known for its simple-but-challenging table tennis simulation and the first commercially successful video game which was an immediate smash hit that effectively established the video game industry.
Member companies of the Nasdaq International Designation are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC. and are not subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on an exchange. The Company's Nasdaq International Designation profile page can be found on http://business.nasdaq.com/list/International-Designation/atari.html
For more information on Atari and its upcoming initiatives, please visit https://www.atari.com.
ABOUT ATARI
Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong® and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.
ATARI INVESTOR PRESS CONTACT:
Lizzie Grubman PR
lizzie@grubmanpr.com
917-903-6888
SOURCE ATARI
