ATARI® Receives Nasdaq International Designation

In early 2014, Atari implemented a successful turnaround strategy that relaunched game production, formed new partnerships, reshaped the robust licensing business and improved its financial structure. Atari has since released numerous games across various platforms including the smash-hit mobile app RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™ and Atari Flashback Classics on next-generation consoles and PC.

Atari today is a content production company aimed at raising the value of its brands and IP portfolio in the interactive entertainment industry. Atari is an iconic brand with global appeal across generations and is still going strong with four core business units including Atari Games, Atari Casino, Atari VCS and Atari Partners. The current business model and growth strategy of the company moving forward is to leverage our global portfolio of properties, efficient production and operations, effective marketing, and an experienced management team to maximize profits.

"With added visibility in the U.S. through Nasdaq International, we will be able to meet and respond to our growing investor demands," said Frédéric Chesnais, Chief Executive Officer of Atari. "Atari's heritage is deeply rooted in history as a gaming pioneer and to be recognized again by the Nasdaq International Designation only further solidifies our leadership in the gaming industry in the U.S. and globally."

This affiliation has no impact on the Atari shares which remain listed on the Euronext Paris market and regulated by the AMF. In particular, the number of shares outstanding and applicable stock exchange rules remain unchanged.

The ticker name, PONGF, is inspired by the iconic Atari video game Pong®, known for its simple-but-challenging table tennis simulation and the first commercially successful video game which was an immediate smash hit that effectively established the video game industry.

Member companies of the Nasdaq International Designation are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC. and are not subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on an exchange. The Company's Nasdaq International Designation profile page can be found on http://business.nasdaq.com/list/International-Designation/atari.html

For more information on Atari and its upcoming initiatives, please visit https://www.atari.com.

ABOUT ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong® and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

