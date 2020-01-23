ATAX Franchise Named a 2020 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATAX Franchise was recently named a top franchise for 2020 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 15th annual ranking of the top 200 award-winning franchise opportunities. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.

At ATAX, we see a place where individuals meet their trusted tax advisor and where business owners get the guidance they need to operate their business. We want to serve our clients where they are and mirror the diversity they represent in the language they prefer.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

"Franchisee profitability and satisfaction are our priority because we have control over how we support our franchisees," says Arthur Garcia, President of ATAX. "We believe that if our franchisees are happy and proud of their work, they will provide excellent customer service to each client. We are proud to be among the leaders in franchising and are focused to lead with service."

ATAX was among over 307 franchise brands, representing more than 27,500 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. ATAX's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

ATAX's survey data showed the following:

Senior Management is effective in driving our company forward - 4.4

I believe my franchisor acts with a high level of honesty and integrity - 4.6

Long-term growth opportunity - 4.4

I enjoy operating this business - 4.6

Would you recommend this franchise to others? - 4.9

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2020 Top Franchises.

About ATAX

Founded by Rafael Alvarez in 1986 his mission was to offer tax preparation services to the Washington Heights, NY community. After starting with $200, 2 computers and a fax machine the company became one of the largest tax preparation providers in New York. In 2007, Mr. Alvarez launched ATAX Franchise Inc., and began expanding along the East Coast of the US. The company sees the opportunity to create a place where our customers can get access to a number of services by trusted advisors and in the language they feel comfortable speaking." Visit us at www.ataxfranchise.com

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the leading independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

