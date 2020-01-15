ATAX Franchise, Ranked A Top Franchise In Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500®

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATAX Franchise recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks ATAX as #439 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

ATAX is the 4th ranked Tax Services franchise in the Franchise 500® and is poised for growth. Over the past two years, ATAX has also shown to be the fastest growing franchise in its industry. "This ranking is a launch pad for the exciting expansion plans we have for ATAX," according to Arthur Garcia, President of ATAX. "We are committed to exponential growth over the next 10 years to be the tax and accounting solution for the Latino market throughout the United States."

The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. ATAX's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view ATAX in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

About ATAX

Founded by Rafael Alvarez in 1986 his mission was to offer tax preparation services to the Washington Heights, NY community. After starting with $200, 2 computers and a fax machine the company became one of the largest tax preparation providers in New York. In 2007, Mr. Alvarez launched ATAX Franchise Inc., and began expanding along the East Coast of the US. The company sees the opportunity to create a place where our customers can get access to a number of services by trusted advisors and in the language they feel comfortable speaking. Visit us at www.ataxfranchise.com

